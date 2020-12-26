New COVID-19: Oba Of Benin Cancels Sunday Worship At Holy Arousa Church

By Adejumo Enock

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba, N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II has cancelled his worship at the Holy Arousa Church.

The reason is related to the unfortunate outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement titled, “Cancellation” by Benin Traditional Council Secretary, Frank Irabor on Saturday.

The statement read, “The Benin Traditional Council wishes to inform the general public that the worship at Holy Arousa Church by his Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba, N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Ewuare II Oba of Benin on Sunday 27 December, 2020 has been cancelled due to increase in the second wave of COVID-19”.

The country has witnessed unprecedented surge in COVID-19 outbreak leading to enforcement of all non medical protocols, banning of large gatherings at worship centres and night clubs.

Some States also closed down schools and directed some cadre of civil servants to work from home.