New COVID-19: Schools Not Responsible For Virus Surge, Says UNICEF

By Onwuka Gerald

The United Nations International Emergency Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said closure of schools because of the COVID-19 pandemic will have an adversely impact on the growth, safety and wellbeing of children globally, adding that schools are not promoters of the disease.

UNICEF also cautioned against the effects of closing school for another year, saying that it will be felt for generations to come.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said that despite strong evidence that schools were not drivers of the pandemic, reasonable steps have been taken to ensure that they remained closed.

According to them, schools must be among the first to reopen as soon as the government start lifting restrictions.

“Catch-up classes should be prioritised, so that children who have been unable to learn remotely will make up for missed sessions.

The agency cautioned that, “If children are faced with another year of school closures, the effect will be felt in the coming generations”.

They added that the number of out-of-school children will rise by 24 million to a level not witnessed in many years.