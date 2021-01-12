New COVID-19: Schools To Resume January 18 Until Further Directive, Says PTF

By Onwuka Gerald

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Tuesday, announced that schools in the country will resume on January 18 until the Ministry of Education issues further directive.

PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, made the disclosure upon featuring on a television programme on Tuesday.

Recall that Education Minister Adamu Adamu, had earlier stated that the Federal Government would review the January 18 earlier date fixed for resumption of schools across the country.

