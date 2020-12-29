New COVID-19: South Africa Imposes Fresh Lockdown

By Seun Adeuyi

The South African government has imposed fresh restrictions as the country has now exceeded one million COVID-19 infections.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, said “cabinet has decided to put the country on an adjusted level three from level one with immediate effect”.

According to Ramaphosa, the evel three restrictions include extension of curfew time from 9pm to 6am; ban on indoor and outdoor gatherings for the next two weeks; shutdown of businesses involved in the sale of alcohol; and prosecution of persons arrested for flouting the rule on compulsory wearing of face masks.

He said, “All indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited for 14 days from the date hereof, except for funerals and other limited exceptions as detailed in the regulations, such as restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos.

“A person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. On conviction, they will be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding six months or to both a fine and imprisonment.

“Night clubs and businesses engaged in the sale and transportation of liquor will not be allowed to operate. The level three restrictions will remain in place until 15 January, 2021.

“In effect, the adjusted level three regulations will keep the economy open while strengthening measures to reduce transmission.

“With a few exceptions, businesses may continue to operate as long as all relevant health protocols and social distancing measures are adhered to.”

South Africa has now reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, with 1,004,413 infections, after recording 9,502 new cases on Sunday.

The cuntry’s Minister of Health, Zwelini Mkhize confirmed the development, adding that over 800,000 patients had recovered.

His words, “Today, we have breached one million cumulative cases of COVID-19 in South Africa, with a cumulative of 1,004,413 cases reported. A cumulative of 6,445,318 tests have been conducted with 29,494 tests completed since the last report. Our recoveries currently stand at 844,874. This represents a recovery rate of 84.1 percent.”