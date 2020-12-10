New Electoral Act Will Be used To Conduct Anambra, Ekiti, Osun Gov Polls, Says Senate

By Seun Adeuyi

Ahmad Lawan, Senate of President of Nigeria, on Wednesday said the National Assembly would ensure that the new electoral Act is used to conduct elections slated for next years and beyond.

Lawan spoke at a public hearing jointly organised by the National Assembly Joint Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Electoral Matters.

The event was meant for stakeholders’ input on “a bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 6 2010(as amended) and enact the Independent National Electoral Commission Act 2020.”

INEC will conduct governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states before the 2023 general elections.

“I want to assure Nigerians that we will do whatever it takes to give Nigerian’s a befitting electoral act that would ensure a credible, transparent elections, outcomes even before 2023,” the Senate President said.

Lawan seized the occasion to reiterate his earlier promise that the National Assembly would work hard to ensure that the Electoral Reforms Bill was passed by the first quarter of 2021.

“People may chose to accuse us for any other thing but not what we do here,” he added.