New Fuel Price: Buhari Government Working For Nigerians, Not A Few Interests — APC Replies PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is working for all Nigerians, not for a few interests.

The statement is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) criticism of the recent increase in petrol pump price from N143 to N151 and the hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government.

Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The PDP had earlier rejected the new fuel price and hike in electricity tariff, in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan its National Publicity Secretary.

“The PDP vehemently rejects the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per liter and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the APC and its government,” Ologbondiyan had said

But, Nabena, disclosed that the decision to increase the fuel pump price and the hike in electricity tariff was in the best interest of every Nigerian.

The APC called on the PDP to surprise Nigerians and itself by cajoling its cronies who ran the subsidy rackets, adding that many of them were hiding abroad.

“The attention of the APC has been drawn to a shameless statement by PDP on the current petrol price and electricity tariff in the country.

“The pricing template now reflects competitive and market driven components which are supported by the citizenry.

“In an effort by this administration to put an end to estimated and arbitrary billing for electricity, President Buhari recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country.

“For the PDP that is only concerned with pushing the interests of its few cronies over the general interest and welfare of the citizenry, we dont expect the PDP to grasp the import of this landmark presidential directive which aside improving electricity and service delivery, is also protecting the poor and vulnerable Nigerians from increased electricity tariff and arbitrary/estimated billings,” the statement read partly.

*APC to PDP: Cajole Your Cronies To Return Stolen Fuel Subsidy Loot*



The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a shameless statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the current petrol price and electricity tarif in the country. — YEKINI NABENA (@ynabena) September 2, 2020