New IGP Would Be Appointed On Merit, Not Ethnicity – Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu says the appointment of the next inspector-general of Police (IGP) will be based on merit rather than ethnic considerations.

The IGP, Mohammed Adamu

is expected to leave office on Monday, as he attains the retirement age of 60.

Meanwhile Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Monday, the presidential Spokesman said the president will choose the next IGP on merit and not on basis of ethnicity or regions.

His words, “If you are going to appoint the service chiefs from every ethnic group in this country, you are going to have over 250 Inspector-General of Police, 250 Chief of Army Staff, 250 Chief of Naval Staff and it will be difficult for it to work like that.

“The President will prefer having an Inspector-General of Police who will protect life and property than one who is more identified by his tribal marks”, Shehu added.