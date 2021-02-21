New Orleans: 3 Killed, 2 Injured In Gun Store Shooting

Three persons were on Sunday killed and two injured in a shooting at a gun store in the United States (US) of Louisiana.

Confirming the incident, “A local sheriff said an initial shooter started shooting and struck two people, which then made several others at the shop to bring out and start shooting theirs.

Although the two people and the initial gunman died, They however, have not been identified publicly.

Meanwhile, officials said they have initiated a thorough investigation into the shooting at the Jefferson Gun Outlet, in a New Orleans suburb.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joseph Lopinto told newsmen that “It appears that several individuals engaged the suspect in a bloody shootout.

“From what I understand, there were several shooters at this location that were either customers, employees or individuals here at the location itself”.

“We’re trying to put it all together, piece it together.”

Tyrone Russell was present at the store when the shooting broke out.

“We heard gunshots and the screaming,” the police later came and escorted us through the scene, It was just like a really scary scene.”

The two people injured are in a relaxed condition in hospital, the sheriff’s office concluded.