New York Police Officers Drive 2 SUVs Into Crowd Of George Floyd Protesters [VIDEO]

A VIDEO has shown two NYPD cop cars “deliberately” drive into a crowd of George Floyd protesters as tensions flare for the fifth night.

The shocking footage was uploaded to Twitter on Saturday night.

The shocking footage appears to show two Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) drive into protesters who are holding onto barriers on the streets of New York.

A second angle showed a man jump onto the vehicle as onlookers scream.

On Saturday, thousands scuffled with cops at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn and a police van was set alight.

Additional footage showed an NYPD officer hurling a female protester to the ground amid fears that a police station would be torched.

Another cop was filmed striking a George Floyd protester so hard that he broke his baton.

There were 50 arrests as police used pepper spray on crowds.

Watch the video below, as shared by Data Story Teller, Norbert Elekes, on Twitter:

NEW: New York police officers drove an SUV into a crowd of protesters. pic.twitter.com/W1GxEtSITt — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) May 31, 2020