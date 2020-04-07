New Zealand’s Health Minister Demoted for Breaking Covid19 Lockdown Rules

New Zealand’s Health Minister , Mr David Clark,has been demoted for breaking the lockdown rules, the 47 year old took a drive with his family from him home in Duedin to the Doctors point beach ,which was approximately 20km from his home.

Clark admits that he violated the rules and submitted his resignation to the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, who rejected his resignation and demoted the Health Minister instead. The former Health Minster said:

“As the health minister it’s my responsibility to not only follow the rules but set an example to other New Zealanders

“At a time when we are asking New Zealanders to make historic sacrifices I’ve let the team down. I’ve been an idiot, and I understand why people will be angry with me.”

Prime Minister Ardern admitted that under normal circumstances she would sack Mr Clark but due to the corona virus outbreak and his role as the Health Minister, it was better to demote him to a lower level of the cabinet ranking. The Prime Minister stated that:

We cannot afford massive disruption in the health sector or to our response,” Ms Ardern said in a statement.

“For that reason, and that reason alone, Dr. Clark will maintain his role. But he does need to pay a price – he broke the rules.

“While he maintains his health portfolio, I am stripping him of his role as associate finance minister and demoting him to the bottom of our cabinet rankings. I expect better, and so does New Zealand.”