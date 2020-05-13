Newly Appointed CoS, Gambari Won’t Be As Powerful As Abba Kyari — Farooq Kperogi

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday appointed Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.
The former Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations for the Department of Political Affairs, who is an indigene of Kwara State, was appointed to replace the late Abba Kyari on Tuesday, May 12.
Gambari, 75, is currently the Special Adviser on the International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues for the Secretary-General of the United Nations and was the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985 before he became the chairperson of the African Union Commission as Joint African Union-United Nations Special Representative for Darfur effective in January 2010.
On March 4, 2013, Ibrahim Gambari was appointed the pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University, the ceremonial head that presides over convictions to award degrees and also supports the vision of the institution.
Reacting, a popular newspaper columnist, Farooq Kperogi in a twitter thread, on Wednesday, described Gambari, as a “Presidential Babysitter” Who Won’t be as Powerful as the former CoS, Abba Kyari, who died of COVID-19 complications.
Kperogi, however said that on paper, Gambari’s choice is so far the regime’s most luminous appointment.
“Gambari is undoubtedly one of Nigeria’s most credentialed,” he said.
