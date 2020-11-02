NFC Set To Commence TV Series, Documentaries On The Nigerian Armed Forces

74 films Production, Television Series and documentaries about the Nigerian Armed Forces sets to begin by the Nigeria Film Corporation (NFC).

Dr Chidia Maduekwe, The Managing Director, stated this during a press conference in Jos on Monday, adding that this was to showcase the gallantry of the Nation’s military.

Chidia said the project was timely considering the display of courage by the military which needed to be recorded for audiences within and outside the Country.

“After consultations, signing of MOU and exchanges between the NFC and the Defence Department of Civil Military Cooperation, they agreed that this project was not only desirable but timely.

“these films Production and documentaries will unlock the potential of our film makers to be able to deploy the appropriate narrative for our armed forces and what they have been able to achieve nationally and internationally.

“NFC has stories that can sell globally that needs to be told, that is the reason we put this up,” he said.

The Managing Director said these contents had been approved and selected for onward production which would start by 2021.

Parts of these selected films and series are a film on life and Times of Col. Abu Ali, who was killed in action against Boko Haram entitled ‘For My Country and Men,’ and The Nigerian Armed Forces in the Liberian War entitled: ‘The Hero’s Bride’.

Television Series on the Nigerian Women in the Armed Forces entitled ‘Breaking the Barriers,’ as well as feature stories and documentaries, among others