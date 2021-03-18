NFF FINALLY CALLS UP PAUL ONUACHU FOR AFCON QUALIFIERS

The Nigerian Football Federation has finally drafted in form striker, Paul Onuachu to the Super Eagles for the upcoming 2020 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

Onuachu, has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season was initially on Gernot Rohr’s standby list.

The gangling KRC Genk forward replaced Moses Simon, who will miss the game after his club, Nantes ruled it would not allow the player leave.

Moses Simon is the second player to pull out of the qualifiers after Girondins Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu – who picked up an injury.

The NFF in a tweet said;Following the uncertainty regarding the availability of players based in France (due to COVID 19 laws guiding the country),Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr has extended invitation to KRC Genk striker Paul Onuachu.

Henry Onyekuru was earlier called up to replace injured Samuel Kalu.Nigeria will take on Benin Republic on the 27th of March in Porto Novo, before returning home to face Lesotho in Lagos three days later.