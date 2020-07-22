Ngige Pins N48billion Funds Misappropriation on NSITF, As Allegations On The Labour Minister’s Involvement In The Fraud Case Intensifies

Chief Ngige’s meddlesomeness and capital flight interms funds, cash from NSITF is worse than the times of Olojeme,that resulted in the open stealing of funds from the agency.– Adetutu Balogun, Investigative Journalist

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has alleged that the suspended management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), misappropriated N48billion.

Ngige alleged that currently suspended management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) embezzled N3.4 billion while pretending to be organising non-existent staff training.

Those suspended include: Managing Director/Chief Executive Adebayo Somefun, and 4 directors; the Executive Director, Finance and Investment, Jasper Ikedi Azuatalam; Executive Director, Operations, Olukemi Nelson and Executive Director, Administration, Tijani Darazo Sulaiman.

He spoke on Tuesday at an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives, stating that the management withdrew the amount through fake contracts, proceeds of which were recycled into private pockets.

The Minister said there were irregular payments of salaries and allowances of N10million not in line with the condition of service of the organisation; claiming that the suspended management went on leave abroad flying first class with their spouses.

He alleged that they paid themselves N9.8million each without the approval of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Further accusing them of engaging the services of legal practitioners at the sum of N180million without the approval of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Nigige added that they spent N146million on vehicles, and on May 31, 2020, awarded 30 contracts worth N332billion, split into smaller components of N49million.

The splitting, he explained, was to enable the transactions to fall within the threshold allowed by law for the management to award.

The Minister added that the suspended NSITF management spent N570million on health insurance outside the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Ngige said since 2012, the NSITF had not submitted records of its audited accounts to the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, in line with the extant laws.

He pointed out that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had since dragged the NSITF management to court on corruption charges.

Ngige stressed that that their suspension was approved by President Muhammad Buhari, following his recommendation.

Ngige Not Clean:

Investigative journalist, Adetutu Balogun has however, in a statement on social media, alleged that Chief Chris Ngige was privy to all the embezzling charges against NSITF, saying since the appointment of Chief Senator Chris Ngige as substantive Minister of Labour and Productivity in the last five years and after his reappointment into the same Ministry,the procurement department became an extension of the parent Ministry.

“Through his cronies,stooges and associates as well as fronts who became emergency contractors and suppliers of items, furniture, equipments and electronic at highly exorbitant contract sums and rates, NSITF source reveals to OBSERVERS TIMES.

Ngige started by embarking on purchase of furnitures for all the NSITF offices in the country, as furniture that goes for 50,000 was given out at supply rate of 250,00,while others been sold ordinarily for 250,000 goes for 1 Million Naira”, she said on Wednesday.

Balogun said her as yet unnamed sources alleged that Chief Chris Ngige started by embarking on purchase of furnitures for all the NSITF offices in the country, as furniture that goes for 50,000 was given out at supply rate of 250,00,while others been sold ordinarily for 250,000 goes for 1 Million Naira.

All his through his first term between 2015-2019,The Minister is alleged to have completely taken over completely the supply chains of the NSITF, that ordinarily the Board and the Management ratifies such needs to move the day to day running affairs of the organisation.

Adetutu Balogun continued:

Billions of Naira was approved for such purchase expressly at any given time,as monies was also approve and contractors paid before the supply of items to all NSITF offices Nationwide.

So critical that office curtains for all the offices Nationwide was supplied by the Minister’s chronies and fronts, who subsequently revert to his instructions soon after payment.

Chief Ngige’s meddlesomeness and capital flight interms funds, cash from NSITF is worse than the times of Olojeme,that resulted in the open stealing of funds from the agency.

For instance, with high work force spread all around the country,the standing policy in NSITF,is that officers on level 10 and above are entitled to working tools like laptop and others,

the Minister having taken over the supply chain procured lower quality laptops that ordinarily will cost 100,000 at a cut throat price of 500,000 to all workers across the Agency.

In the first recruitment carried out in the Agency sometimes in 2017,Ngige singlehandedly brought over 600 staffs on officers cadre from Assistant Managers to all other higher levels solely on his list,with a disguise from the Presidency.