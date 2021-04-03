Ngige To Nigerians: You Can’t Stop Buhari From Seeing His Doctor Because He Is President

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has the right to travel abroad for medical consultation, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Nigige has said.

Ngige was reacting to the backlash that welcomed Buhari’s trip to the United Kingdom, London, on Thursday.

It would be recalled that Nigerians had expressed mixed feelings over Buhari’s trip to London for medical check-up, especially with the growing insecurity in the country and the nationwide strike embarked upon by members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Some had claimed the President’s trip is coming at a time he is needed on ground to oversee the myriad of challenges facing the country.

Reacting to this development, Ngige, speaking on Channel Television, on Friday, said that Buhari has been visiting his doctor in London for second opinion for over 40 years and cannot stop because he is now a President.

In his words, “The President has been going to his doctor for second opinion in the UK for the past forty-something years. Because he is now President of Nigeria, you don’t want him to go?

“I, as little as I am, I go abroad for second opinion for my health, even though I don’t have any underlying disease. Buhari has every right to visit his doctors.”