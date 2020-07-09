Ngozi For WTO: I Want To Bring Fresh Ideas To The Organisation

Foremost Economist and two time Minister of Finance has highlighted a number of things she will do if appointed as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, WTO.

In a video posted on her twitter page Okonjo-Iweala said “trade is a force for good and properly harnessed can lead millions out of poverty and bring shared prosperity. The role of WTO is more vital than ever, let’s fight for a WTO that works”.

Trade is a force for good, and properly harnessed can help lift millions out of poverty and bring shared prosperity. The role of @WTO is more vital than ever. Let’s fight for a WTO that works for all. pic.twitter.com/5JQb90hNZo — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) July 9, 2020

The former Nigerian finance minister who was second-in-command at the World Bank was nominated on June 9, 2020 by Nigeria for the post of WTO Director-General and endorsed by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS.



If appointed she is to replace the current Director-General Roberto Azevêdo who has announced that he will step down on August 31, 2020. She will also be the first African as well as first female boss to replace the out going DG in September