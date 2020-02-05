Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Added Another Feather To Her Cap With Prestigious Harvard Title

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is undeniably a remarkable and phenomenal woman that has made a name for herself in the world of finance and politics.

The first female Minister of Finance in Nigeria, she has been listed as Fortune’s top 50 Greatest World Leaders and made Forbes Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. And that is why it comes as no surprise that she was recently named the next Angelopoulos Global Public Leader at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Harvard Kennedy School Dean, Douglas Elmendorf, made the announcement on Monday. He said: “Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will bring to the Kennedy School a wealth of practical experience and insights into the development challenges and achievements in Africa and across the developing world. “As the longest-serving finance minister in Nigeria and a leader at the World Bank for more than two decades, she engineered successful new approaches to fostering sustained and inclusive growth in developing countries. She will enrich our campus conversation on the public policy choices needed for effective governance that serves societies.” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took to her Twitter to express her excitement. She wrote: “Excited to be named the Harvard University Kennedy School 2020 Angelopoulos Fellow. Honoured to follow in the footsteps of presidents Santos, Halonen, Calderon and former UNSG Ban Ki-Moon.”