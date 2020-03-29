Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reacts To Church, Mosque Goers In Nigeria Amid #COVID-19 Fears

To curtail the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria, Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Finance Minister has called on members of the public to abide by the regulations put in place by the authority.

Okonjo-Iweala gave the advice via her official Twitter handle, @NOIweala, while reacting to some Nigerians who still gather in their large numbers in churches and mosques across the country.

She tweeted:

“#COVID19 Africa’s window for containment is narrowing! As of March 28, there are 4,106 cases in 46 countries with 124 deaths. Still too many reports and videos of people gathering in churches, mosques and markets. Spread the word! Don’t congregate. Save lives!”

See tweet:

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), More than 90 people have been infected by the virus at the time of this report.

Various state government across the country are announcing lockdown as one of the measures to curb the spread of the disease.

From Lagos to Oyo, from Osun to Ondo and Ogun, from Benue to Kaduna, measures are being taken to curtail the spread of the deadly disease.

Nigeria has recorded one death already.