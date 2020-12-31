NIDCOM Boss Demands Justice For A Nigerian Killed In Ireland

By Adejumo Enock

The Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has called for thorough and fair investigation into the Death of George Nkencho, a 27 year old Nigerian killed in Ireland.

The NIDCOM Chairman described the killing of the Nigerian by a police officer as callous and wicked.

This was contained in a Press statement titled ‘Dabiri-Erewa Demands Justice For Nigerian Killed In Ireland” via the Commission’s official Twitter account @nidcom_gov, signed by Head, Media and Public Relations NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun in Abuja on Thursday.

The Chairman appealed to the obviously enraged Nigerian Community in Ireland to exercise patience and await the outcome of investigation into the unfortunate incident.

According to the statement, “Already, the African Advocacy Network Ireland (AANI) has expressed shock to learn about the callous shooting dead of George Nkencho on Wednesday December 30”.

Furthermore, Dabiri-Erewa condoled with the family of Nkencho and the Nigerian community in Ireland over the killing of George and prayed God to give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.