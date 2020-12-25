Niger Assembly Sacks Majority Leader, Deputy

By Onwuka Gerald

Members of the Niger State House of Assembly have sacked the Majority Leader in the House, Abba Bala Mohammed as well as his Deputy, Binta Mamman.

Colleagues of the lawmakers impeached them because of their alleged negligence of duty.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Leader, Binta Mamman sacking was later reversed as she was said to still be in isolation and recovering from COVID-19.

The Legislators blamed the majority leader of abandoning plenary during an important matter of the presentation of the report of the 2021 budget estimate.

The impeachment motion was moved by the member representing Bida 1, Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa and seconded by Hon. Mohammed Lokogoma, representing Wushishi constituency respectively.