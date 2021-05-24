NIGER | Bandits Go Door to Door Kidnapping People as Army Watches

Bandits have attacked Gauraka town in Niger State’s Tafa Local Government Area on Monday morning, moving from house to house kidnapping people.

At least 12 people were abducted by the bandits.

As they went from house to house, the heavily armed bandits fired indiscriminately, capturing their victims and transporting them to an unknown location.

The incident occurred around 7.30 a.m., according to an eyewitness.

Residents in the local government area, enraged by the constant abductions and bandit attacks, blocked the Gauraka Abuja-Kaduna Highway in protest of the insecurity situation.

The enraged youths went on the rampage as early as 6:00 a.m. on Monday, barricading the busy road with a bonfire, bricks, and wood, demanding that no one move until the government tackles the area’s insecurity.

Kidnappers have been operating in the city on a regular basis, according to SaharaReporters, abducting many people.

Residents shared their displeasure that bandits had been stealing people from house to house with no interference from the area’s security agents.

Despite the presence of the military barracks – Zuma Barracks – in the town, residents said they felt powerless and couldn’t get a good night’s sleep.

Vehicles were unable to get through the demonstrators’ blockade.