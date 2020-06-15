Niger Delta Groups Raises Alarms On Environmental Pollutions In 2020, Warns Against Marginal Bidding Of 57 Oil Fields

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) in a statement on Monday raised alarms on the rising ecological disaster caused by Oil Spills in the region in 2020 and warned against the commencement of Marginal Oil Fields bid totalling 57 in Number.

In a statement signed by the group’s Acting Spokesperson, Adokiye Oyagiri. The group highlighted oil spills largely ignored by the Press this year ruining the ecological habitat ” which can be called a densely inhabited Chernobyl”.

” The destruction of our ecosystem has gone unhindered for over five decades but has become brazen in recent times “.

The group revealed environment pollution starting with a gas pipeline explosion belonging to NLNG in the Rumiyi Areas of Rivers State, killing 6 farmers and releasing toxic gases to the atmosphere.

” Since February 2020, dead fishes. Have been washing ashore coastal communities in the region”.

The group also revealed oil discharges of over 45,000 Barrels in the Angiama Community of Bayelsa State in March.

” Shell has carried out very poor remediation work while claiming 43 Barrels as the quantity of crude spilled”.

For the Month of May, the group revealed Oil Spills at Odeama ,Agip owned Cough Creek Pipeline in Olugbobia in Bayelsa and another Agip owned facility bat Ewoama/Okpoama in Bayelsa State.

Finally in May, The Group reported a Fire incident at Ororo OML 95 in Ondo State operated by Guarantee Petroleum discharging Hydrocarbons into the Sea.

” Despite all these, The Nigerian Government has gone on to announce the commencement of a Marginal Bidding Round for 57 Oil Fields in the Niger Delta”.

” It should be noted that Niger Delta people are not in support and do not approve auctioning of our resources”.

” We are aware that the announced bidding process is just another means to enrich the elite

The group warned that Ethnic Nationalities in the region are slowly positioned to death by activities of Local and International Oil Companies.