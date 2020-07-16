Niger Delta: President Buhari To Begin Probe On Underdevelopment, Despite ‘Enormous Annual Allocations’

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari announced a new spate of actions to be taken against underdevelopment in the Niger Delta.

In a brief statement on Thursday, President Buhari expressed his determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta, as he said the area has refused to progress in terms of infrastructure, in spite of the enormous national resources dedicated to this annually.

“This administration remains committed to bringing rapid, even and sustainable development to the region”, he stressed.

This is coming hours after the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) issued a warrant of arrest on the acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei.

The resolution was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Benjamin Kalu (APC-Abia) at an investigative hearing on Thursday in Abuja.

The resolution was made after Pondei and his team walked out on legislators investigating the alleged N40 billion irregular expenditure in the commission.

Pondei had stated that the NDDC would only respond and make presentations if the Chairman of the committee steps down.

In line with this, Buhari has instructed the National Assembly and other investigating and law enforcement agencies to pursue better coordination in their work, “so that the shared goal of ensuring sanity, transparency and accountability of dedicated funds can be achieved”.

President Buhari reiterated that all investigating agencies and auditing firms currently working collaboratively with National Assembly Committees to audit and reposition the NDDC must act with urgency and a sense of purpose.

He added that all new developments must be reported to the office of the Presidency of all actions undertaken.

“Our determination to entrench transparency and accountability applies not only to the NDDC, but also to all other institutions of the Federal Government. We will not relent”, the President stated.