Niger Delta: We Fully Support NDDC Forensic Audit As Ordered By President Buhari– Gov. Okowa

Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has lauded the forensic audit order of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari as a necessary step to accelerate the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region.

Governor Okowa, who announced his full recovery from Covid-19 on Friday, said he, alongside the governors of the other South-South states, has been monitoring the crisis in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) that has taken front and center stage in the national news.

Okowa revealed that after due consultations with the other governors, the South-South Governors Forum wishes to categorically state their wholehearted support for the forensic audit of the NDDC as ordered by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is because, we believe that the audit will help to reposition the NDDC to better deliver on its mandate for the good people of the Niger Delta region”, Okowa said in a statement on Friday.

Additionally, the South-South Governors Forum also gives its full backing to the investigation of the NDDC by the Senate.

The oil-rich region’s Governor further urged all stakeholders in the current crisis in the NDDC to refrain from utterances and actions that will breach the peace and security of the region.

He condemned the attempt to abduct Ms Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting MD of the Commission, yesterday. Saying it was “unwarranted, unnecessary, and uncalled for”.

Okowa said:

“While we call on all the relevant security authorities to investigate this unfortunate development, let it be on record that we are neither in support of nor against any of the actors in this controversy.

“However, as responsible public servants and leaders in the Niger Delta, we are mindful of the implications her attempted abduction could have on the peace and security of the region.

Finally, we wish to reiterate that both the forensic audit and the Senate investigation should continue and be concluded promptly, as we all want to see an NDDC that helps to accelerate the infrastructural development of the Niger Delta region”.