Niger Soldiers Kill 56 Terrorists, Arrest 13 Alive

By Adejumo Enock

The Soldiers of Niger Republic has killed 56 terrorists in the Tillaberi region along the boarder with Mali.

According to report, the Niger Republic has announced that its soldiers had also arrested 13 terrorists alive and also seized 36 vehicles from them.

A Twitter user @bulamabukarti disclosed this on Tuesday.

According to him, the Nigerian soldiers launched a retaliatory attack after seven Nigerian soldiers were killed.

See His Tweet Below:

“Niger Republic has announced that its soldiers have killed 56 terrorists, arrested 13 alive and seized 36 vehicles in the Tillaberi region along the border with Mali. Nigerien soldiers launched a retaliatory attack after seven of their colleagues were killed in an ambush”.