Niger State Assembly Speaker, Clerk Contracts COVID-19

By Onwuka Gerald

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Barrister Bawa Wuse and the Clerk of the House, Mohammed Kagara have both gone into self-isolation after contracting the COVID-19 virus.



The BREAKING TIMES gathered that the lawmakers and principal staff, have gone into quarantine following second wave of the ravaging virus in the state.



Confirming this, a source in the House revealed that most of the test carried out on the lawmakers came back negative except that of the Speaker and the Clerk.



The source explained that two weeks ago, a member of the house tested positive and it made every legislator and staff to undergo testing for the virus.



“After the tests, the results of the speaker and that of the clerk came back positive”.



Similarly, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mohammed Sani Idris said the Speaker and Clerk of the Assembly are both down with COVID-19 and currently self-isolating.



Recall that due to second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Niger State Government responded by directing all civil servants to stay at home from Monday, 21st December, 2020 till further notice except ones on essential services.