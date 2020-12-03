Niger State Labour Unions To Commence Special Prayer On Insecurity

By Onwuka Gerald

Niger State’s Labour Unions have requested for an urgent special prayer session seeking divine intervention especially in areas of the country frequently attacked by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

This disclosure was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yakubu Garba and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Tanimu Yunusa.

The special prayer which is exclusively meant for Muslim and Christian worshippers will commence on Thursday at Unguwan Daji Eid prayer ground and Labour House, IBB Road, Minna.

“The focus would be on divine intervention in the areas of insecurity and better welfare of civil servants, and entire Niger State populace”, the Union said.

“Every civil servants in Niger State have bee directed to gather at Unguwan Daji Eid prayer ground for a special prayer to solicit for divine intervention for Niger State in the areas of insecurity and better welfare of citizens”, the statement continued.

“For our Christian Faithful, they are to observe the prayer at Labour House, IBB Road, Minna.

“The Prayer is scheduled to begin by 7:30am on Thursday, for both Christians and Muslim family. Friends are equally welcomed”.