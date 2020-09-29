Nigeria @60: FG To Cordon Off All Routes Leading to Eagle Square Midnight Wednesday

Ahead of the parade to mark Nigeria’s 60th year independence anniversary, the Federal Government has announced that from midnight on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, all routes leading to the Eagle Square will be blocked.

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who doubles as the Chairman, Branding/Media & Publicity Sub-Committee,Inter-Ministerial Committee on Nigeria@60 Independence Anniversary disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

He explained that the reason the goverment is taking such measures is to enhance security around the area during the course of the event.

He said, “Measures have been put in place to further enhance security in and around the venue, Eagle Square.

“Consequently, Shehu Shagari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, outward and inward-bound Airport Roads and adjoining roads will be blocked to traffic.

“Also, the Federal Secretariat Complex will be evacuated by 2.00pm on Wednesday, 30 Sept. 2020, which means all workers within the precinct of the Eagle Square are expected to vacate their offices from that time.”