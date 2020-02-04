Nigeria and Disease Outbreaks. Better Prepared, but Still Weak Spots

Early this year, China confirmed the first case of a new strain of coronavirus (2019nCoV) isolated from a cluster of people with a respiratory syndrome in Wuhan.

Within weeks it had spread to 11 countries – mostly in Asia, some in Europe, and the US. Thousands of cases have since then been confirmed globally. More than 170 people have died. Scientists, however, are presently working on developing a vaccine.

Nigeria is at risk of importing the novel virus. There are 160 Chinese firms in Nigeria and it is estimated that about 40,000 to 60,000 Chinese nationals live in Nigeria with 120,000 visiting annually. The number of Nigerians visiting China annually is estimated to be at about 30,000.