Nigeria, China, Egypt, 22 Others Kick Against UN’s Legalisation Of Cannabis

By Adejumo Enock

The Federal Republic of Nigeria voted against a United Nations move to legalize cannabis in the World and remove the drug from a list of world’s most dangerous and tightly controlled drugs.

China, Egypt and 22 other countries had earlier voted against the UN move but unfortunately the opposition of these countries pose no threat to the move as it was narrowly passed lately on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the vote was tight as 27 of Vienna based commision’s member states, US and European countries are in support of lifting the restriction on cannabis

The move to legalize this drug was sequel to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommendation to research the medical use of cannabis.

Heroin, Fentanyl analogues, weeds and other opoids that are often deadly were previously on schedule IV of the U.N. Commission on Narcotic Drugs’ list. Habitual users of cannabis were mistaken to think this lift on restriction of the use of cannabis has also paved way for weed across the country.

Drugs in Schedule IV of the Convention are subset of those in Schedule I which already requires the highest levels of international control.

The Vote of the agency was in support of leaving cannabis and cannabis resin on the list of Schedule I drugs which include fentanyl, cocaine, morphine, methadone, opium and the opiate painkiller sold as OxyContin, oxycodone.

The high rates of public health problems arising from the usage of cannabis did not back the recommendation of WHO to remove extracts and tincture of cannabis from Schedule I.

However, Canada and Uruguay along with 15 US states have legalized the usage and sales of cannabis for recreational purposes.

Also, possession of marijuana in many countries has been legalized.

Meanwhile the schedule weigh a drug’s medical utility versus the possible harm it might cause, then experts says that taking cannabis off Schedule IV could lead, though the agency will loose the international controls on medical marijuana.