Nigeria, China, Others on US Consideration List For Religious Freedom Violations

By Adejumo Enock

The United States secretary of state, Michael Richard Pompeo has disclosed that the United States had on Monday designated Nigeria and others as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998.

According to him, China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan included among countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act 1998

The American Diplomat via is verified twitter account @SecPompeo made this known on Monday.

Pompeo states that the listed countries in which Nigeria was included were been considered under this Act for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations.

The United States Secretary of States added that the US is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom.

Furthermore Pompeo explained that No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs.

“These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act”. He said.

“Today the U.S. designates Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as countries of concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for engaging systematic, ongoing, egregious religious freedom violations”.

“The U.S. is unwavering in its commitment to religious freedom. No country or entity should be allowed to persecute people with impunity because of their beliefs. These annual designations show that when religious freedom is attacked, we will act”.