Nigeria Customs destroys ₦1bn Indian Hemp

The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has destroyed seized cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian Hemp, valued at about N1 billion in Lagos.



Command Controller, Olugboyega Peters, who led the operations described the consignment as the single largest seizure in the history of the Service.



He said the substance was intercepted along Agaja Beach area of the state following an intelligence reports.

At the destruction site along Badagry Beach in Lagos were top officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, Civil Defence, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, NAFDAC, Badagry West Local Government council executives and traditional rulers.

Peters explained that aside being in contravention of extant laws, indiscriminate consumption of the substance can elicit behavioural imbalance through the breakdown of the central nervous system leading to criminal tendencies like rape, violence, domestic disorderliness and other adverse societal consequences.



“The seizure was based on credible intelligence. The smugglers on sighting our officers abandoned their consignment and jumped into the water, a terrain they know so much. This cannabis is of the highest quality as research says it is the biggest catch of a single item of cannabis ever seized in the history of the Nigeria Customs Service”, he stated.



Customs Area Controller of Seme Border, Dalha Cheidi Wada, on his part advised Nigerians to desist from drug abuse, urging them to avail security agencies of relevant information in the bid to reduce crime in the society.