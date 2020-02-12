Nigeria does not possess the values any sane citizen would die for – Bishop Kukah laments

Matthew Kukah, the Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, lamented about the state of Nigeria while in Kaduna for the burial of 18-year-old Michael Nnadi, the seminarian killed by kidnappers in the state.

On Tuesday, February 11, while delivering the homily at the Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaukau, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, Bishop Kukah pointed out that the leaders of Nigeria are only loyal to their positions and not to the country. As a result, Nigeria does not possess those values that any sane citizen would want to die for.

He pointed out that citizens of some other countries are willing to risk their lives for their nations but this isn’t the case in Nigeria because there is nothing that the citizens can be ready to die for.

He said, “Nigeria is at a point where we must call for a verdict. There must be something that a man, nay, a nation should be ready to die for.

“Sadly, or even tragically, today, Nigeria, does not possess that set of goals or values for which any sane citizen is prepared to die for her.

“Perhaps, I should correct myself and say that the average officeholder is ready to die to protect his office but not for the nation that has given him or her that office.”

He went on to say President Muhammadu Buhari runs the “most nepotistic and narcissistic government in known history.”

18-year-old Nigerian seminarian, Michael Nnadi was kidnapped along with three other seminarians on the night of 8 January. Gunmen attacked the Good Shepherd Seminary in Kakau, Kaduna state. While three others were later released, Michael was separated from the others and murdered. A Kaduna-based doctor’s wife also killed by the kidnapping gang.