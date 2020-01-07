Nigeria Doors are open to Cardi B — Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

Following American Rapper’s visit to Nigeria, Cardi B, self proclaimed as Chioma B, has fallen in love with the country and is now considering having a Nigerian Visa.

Cardi B has been posting several tweets expressing her love for Nigeria. And, Following the budding feud between the US Government and Iran, she tweeted about her intention of filing for a Nigerian citizenship, where she referred to President Trump carrying out an Airstrike as “dumbest move Trump did till date…. I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship”.

Cardi B’s tweet caught the attention of Nigerians and Abike Dabiri Erewa, chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora commision and SSA to President Buhari on Diaspora who said Nigeria’s doors are open to her.

“As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, we can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience”

@iamcardib . As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry . It’s an indescribable experience . https://t.co/BjE2un0XfZ — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 3, 2020

Apparently, Nigerians are excited about the chances of having Cardi B as a new citizen of the country.