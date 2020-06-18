Nigeria Elected To UN Economic Council

Nigeria and 17 other nations were elected into the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations by the UN General Assembly.

Nigeria will serve as an ESOSOC member for three years starting from January 1, 2021.

NAN reported that elections were held yesterday and this will be the third time Nigeria will serve in the council.

Representing Africa will be Nigeria, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar and Zimbabwe.

Indonesia, Japan and Solomon Islands representing Asia and Pacific states. Bulgaria for Eastern Europe.

Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala and Mexico will represent Latin America and the Carribbean.

While Austria, France, Germany, Portugal and the United Kingdom were elected to the five vacant seats for Western Europe and Other States.

The ESOSOC was established in 1946 by the UN Charter.

Its responsibilities include Policy Review and Dialogue, Recommendation and Coordination on the economic, social and environmental agenda of the UN.