Nigeria Elite Must Fairly Criticize my Administration – Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian Elite to be fair in their criticism of his administration.

He said before criticizing him, Nigerians and most especially the Elite should put into consideration the situation of the country before he became the president.

Buhari made this call while receiving in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission in Abuja on Thursday.

His words, “Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources”.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs andrea gail rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare”.

He expressed that “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now? Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano and here (in Abuja)”.

“We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough”. The President said