Nigeria Governor’s Forum Condemns Attack on Ortom

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF, has reacted to the attack on the convoy of Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State convoy by suspected Fulani militia.

The NGF described the attack on Ortom as shocking and a rude awakening.In a communique issued on behalf of the NGF, Kayode Fayemi, the Chairman of the forum said all hands must be on deck to expose the identities of those involved in this heinous crime.

His statement read in part ; “The NGF wishes to state categorically that the attempt to make Benue State ungovernable is unacceptable and will fail woefully.

“Only recently, the brother of one of the former governors of the state was mowed down in cold blood. This dishonourable and shameful act of resorting to violence, for whatever reason, to eliminate citizens of Benue by brutal means must not continue.

“The NGF as a platform for all the thirty-six Governors will continue to encourage its members to stand firm in the service of their people regardless of the evil machinations of those who don’t wish Nigeria well.

“Evil will not be allowed to triumph over good, not in Benue State and not anywhere in this country.”