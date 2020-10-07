Nigeria Has Millions Of Extremely Poor People — VP Osinbajo

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo yesterday, admitted that millions of people in the country are living in extreme poverty.

The Vice President, who disclosed this after several sessions at the two-day retreat, which reviewed the challenges of the relationship and interdependence between the executive and legislative arms of government, lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic had further worsened the unemployment and poverty rate in the country.

However, he called on the executive and legislatures to work together in addressing the challenges confronting Nigerians.

…"we have to work together to sort out these grave life threatening problems our people have to confront everyday. The dogmatic emphasis on procedural niceties is a luxury we cannot afford. It's time to focus on what we "ve been elected or appointed to do: the people's welfare" — Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) October 6, 2020

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande quoted Osinbajo to have said that every generation of leadership must understand context, adding “Law itself must be interpreted and implemented in context. What is the reality of the context that we operate in today?”

Osinbajo noted that, “We all know, our nation has millions of extremely poor people, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened unemployment and poverty.

“We have huge deficits in infrastructure, many children are out of school. If that is our context, we will be callous and irresponsible if we don’t come together, work together to sort out these grave life threatening problems our people have to confront every day.”