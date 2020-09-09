Nigeria Immigration Service Uploads 15,000 Stolen, Lost Travel Documents On INTEROL Database

The Nigeria Immigration Service has uploaded about 15,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD) to INTERPOL Global System (IPSG) in Lyon, France.

This was disclosed by Service spokesman, Mr Sunday James, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Spokesman said that INTERPOL i-24/7 was a major system manned by officers of the NIS at the unit in the Service Headquarters.

According to the statement, the success was achieved with the support of the Interpol Global System (IPSG), United States National Central Bureau (USNCB) Washington, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) team.

It also noted that the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, was updated in a brief on the development by the team in view of the report received of the success so far recorded and placement of Nigeria as the 1st in Africa and 54th in the world by the Interpol Global system Index.

See full statement below: