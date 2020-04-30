Nigeria Is Capable Of Becoming The Food Basket Of Africa – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar announced that Nigeria can become the food basket of Africa in a report he titled ” How to Pull Nigeria From The Brink” .
I just published How to Pull Nigeria From The Brink https://t.co/WNHKG6aDCQ— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 30, 2020
Atiku argued that Africa has the lowest regional trade amongst the seven continents, citing Europe’s 68% trade within the continent and Africa’s poor 18% intra trade numbers.
He used the example of coffee, which Africa exported to the value of $2.4 Billion in 2014, same year Germany re exported Coffee valued at $3.4 Billion.
Atiku admitted he practices what he advocates talking about his profitable farms that employs Nigerians.
With 60% of Nigeria’s land seen as arable and fit for agriculture, Atiku urged that Nigeria can capture a portion of the $48 Billion food exports into Africa.
Atiku made the case about ease of doing Business with West Africa, highlighting how Benin Republic imports Cement from China when they can just buy from accross the Border in Nigeria.
Atiku ended his article petitioning Nigeria’s total focus should be on Economic diversification to help with increased budget expenditures.