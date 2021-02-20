Nigeria Is Experiencing So Much Ethnic, Religious Division For The First Time – Gov Wike

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of River State has said the level of ethnic and religious divide currently rocking the entire nation has never been witnessed in the Country before.

Governor Wike said this when he host the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday.

He added that everybody have a major role to play in ensuring that peace reigns in Nigeria.

According to him,”It is important that where we are now, everybody, particularly traditional rulers, should know that they have a major role to play in ensuring that peace reigns in this country”.

“This is the first time in Nigeria when we have so much ethnic divide, so much religious divide. It has never happened like this before. After the civil war, people had seen Nigeria as one country. We have seen ourselves as the same people but what we are facing today is a different thing”.

The Governor added that he provided a conducive environment for all ethnic groups in Rivers State to coexist because Nigeria belongs to everybody and no one section can assert itself over the other.

Furthermore, “We are not even talking about the issue of insecurity, but the issue of ethnicity, and religion which have taken centre stage in our life which is not supposed to be”. He said.