Nigeria May Not Recover From Economic Woe 50 Years After Buhari – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigeria’s economy may not recover fifty years after President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime.

Fayose stated this via his Twitter account @GovAyoFayose on Friday.

The Former Governor added that the decline in foreign capital flow is an evidence of how the Buhari regime has ‘killed’ Nigeria.

Fayose stated, “Just read that our country’s foreign capital inflow sunk to $9.68bn, its lowest in four years. That’s according to the National Bureau of Statistics’.

“This is another evidence that Buhari has killed Nigeria. Economy, security and the unity of Nigeria are in trouble now”.

Furthermore, “50 years after Buhari, this country may not recover from these economic (and) security woes. Worse still, there is hatred amongst various ethnicities”.

“Isn’t it time for leaders of thought in this country to look beyond politics and speak up to save Nigeria from going down permanently?” The former Governor tweeted.