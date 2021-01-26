Nigeria Must Restructure To Have Peace – Atiku

A former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has said the country needs to restructure to avoid failed state prophecies.

In a statement on Monday issued by his media office, Atiku said Nigeria needs peace, unity and prosperity, but argued that they are dependent on the country having social justice.

The former vice president said without justice, there cannot be cohesiveness in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation like Nigeria, adding that the country must be restructured.

Atiku argued that Nigeria was at the risk of becoming a failed state if the political stakeholders did not resolve the foundational challenges that made it difficult for the central government to discharge its responsibilities effectively.

The statement read partly, “The current ethnic and religious clashes bedevilling Nigeria are symptoms of the disease. They themselves are not the illness. We must address the root causes of the various symptoms of insecurity Nigeria now faces.

“It has been said by many behavioural scientists that ‘the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.’

“We have been operating from the same unitary foundation, and have given it several names since January 15, 1966. Other than slight name changes, the mould has remained the same and the yield has changed only a little.”