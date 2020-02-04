Nigeria needs $5.7m to provide water ~ UNICEF

United Nation Children Economic Fund (UNICEF), has disclosed that Nigeria requires an average of $5.7billion to provide water and sanitation in each local government area of the federation.

The Chief of Party Water Sanitation and Hygiene, UNICEF, Zaid Jurji, who disclosed this yesterday, during a meeting between Organised Private Sector on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), and the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, in Abuja, said the investment would cover all costs and other benefits.

Commending Nigeria’s efforts toward ending open defecation in the country, he said current initiatives must tally with increasing population. “We are close to 200 million people and with the increasing population, if every year, there is an increase of services for five million people, it is barely enough; we are competing with natural population increase.He also urged private organisations to coordinate their activities to halt duplication of efforts, promotion of effective implementation and monitoring for the programme success.

Also National Coordinator, OPS-WASH, Dr Nicholas Igwe, noted that the role of private sector in scaling up water and sanitation services in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised.He called for more commitment from all stakeholders, especially with the provisions of theme of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and how WASH access could promote value chain in job creation.

According to him, the private sector has commenced discussion with the Nigeria Diaspora Commission, to see how one million Diasporas could adopt one toilet each for one household.