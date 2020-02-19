Nigeria needs China’s help to tackle insecurity, says Gbajabiamila

Nigeria needs China’s help to tackle her security challenges, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said.

He stated this in Abuja on Tuesday while receiving Chinese Ambassador Mr Zhou Pingjian.

Gbajabiamila said: “Our biggest problem right now is the issue of insecurity, and we’ll be happy to get help now from wherever we can.

“So, in terms of military ties, we’ll be happy to get help from you at this time.”

Pingjian had earlier said China would continue to support Nigeria to achieve her set goals.