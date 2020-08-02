Nigeria Needs God’s Intervention, Says Secondus

Nigeria is without direction and needs God’s intervention, Prince Uche Secondus, National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said.

Secondus stated this while speaking on Saturday in Uyo during the commissioning of the 1,000 sitting capacity of PDP State Secretariat.

He said the country was in need of truthful, honest and trusted leaders, and called for prayers for the nation.

In his words, “Our country today need leaders who will be truthful, honest and trusted, and by the grace of God you are one of them. The PDP has shown clearly that we have the best governors because of the role call of achievements and the country can confirm what they have seen.

“Without good leadership, you cannot have this Secretariat. Our county needs a lot of prayers. A country with no direction, without a captain, we need a lot of prayers. You all know what we are going through. We need God’s intervention.

Secondus commended the leadership role of Governor Udom Emmanuel, and attributed the completion of the new state secretariat to his efforts.

According to the PDP National Chairman, the infrastructure is competing with the PDP National secretariat.

He said: “When you show leadership by example and your followers show faith in their leaders, that means the leader has done well.

“I can see you are a leader that has shown leadership and your followers are following you with curiosity, and they have seen the works you have shown in Akwa Ibom State.

“We are happy and grateful to the leadership of Akwa Ibom for providing an edifice that will be ranking with, I don’t know the party, is it the other party that? What we must emphasize today is to build institutions.

“What we must do in this country is to groom young people that will become leaders to take over the leadership of the country. Akwa Ibom has done well in that regard.”