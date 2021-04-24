Nigeria Needs N1.89trn To Effectively Tackle Malaria — FG

Nigeria needs nearly N2trillion to effectively combat malaria, the Federal Government has said.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, who spoke on Friday in Abuja at a press conference to commemorate the 2021 World Malarial marked every April 25, said the country required more than N350billion to fight the disease in 2021 alone.

According to Ehanire, “The implementation of the new strategic plan will cost N1.89 trillion; about N352 billion is required for the year 2021 programme implementation.”

He explained that this year’s theme, ‘Zero Malaria’ and the slogan ‘Stand Up, Take Action’ would to empower communities in various countries to prevent malaria and provide proper care.

The minister regretted that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the government’s finance and called on the private sector and patriotic individuals to support fight against malaria.

He confirmed the government’s plan to establish a Malaria Council in order to drive domestic funding for the elimination of the disease.