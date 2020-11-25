Nigeria Not Among Countries Included In $15,000 Visa Bond Pilot – US Mission

By Onwuka Gerald



The United States Mission has explained that Nigeria is not included in the US’ pilot visa bond programme.



US mission in Nigeria on Tuesday made the disclosure in a statement on its website.



US President Donald Trump had earlier issued a new transient rule for African tourists.



The newly established rule, could require that tourist and business travellers from some countries in Africa will pay a bond of as much as $15,000 before they can visit the United States.



The US State Department stated that the temporary final rule, which takes effect December 24 and proceeds until June 24, is targeted at countries whose nationals have higher rates of overstaying B-2 visas for tourists; as well as B-1 visas for business travelers.



The statement read, “the State Department will commence a limited six-month visa bond pilot program on December 24, 2020”.



“We are inclined to seeking solutions to visa overstays and ensuring further that travelers to the United States obeys our laws”.



“Nigeria is not amongst countries included in the six months pilot program”, the statement further read.