Nigeria Not Indebted To IMF — Oby Ezekwesili

A former Vice-President (Africa) of World Bank, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili, has said Nigeria is not indebted to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

BreakingTimes had reported that the IMF Executive Board recently approved immediate debt relief for twenty-five countries battling with the COVID19 pandemic. Nigeria was however not included in the list.

Ezekwesili, who was a former Minister of Education, stated this in a tweet via her Twitter handle, @obyezeks, on Tuesday.

The Former Education Minister, who noted that the country is not a World Bank or an IMF Low Income Country (LIC), said the recent debt relief announced for LICs has no relevance for Nigeria.

“It does for Africa because majority of LICs are in Africa,” she added

#BasicFacts



1. Nigeria is not a WorldBank/IMF Low-Income Country— LIC.



2. Nigeria is also not indebted to IMF.



That recent debt relief announced for LICs has no relevance for Nigeria.



It does for Africa because majority of LICs are in Africa. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 14, 2020