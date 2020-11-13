Nigeria Not Ready to Operate 5G Network, Says NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has said that the country is not fully ready to commence the operation of 5G technology network due to some administrative and technical hitches.

The regulatory agency says there are still a lot of things that need to be done in mapping out the framework.

The Director, Public Affairs, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde declares this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja saying that the publication of the Commission’s Draft Consultation Document on the deployment of fifth generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria, detailing the FG’s plans for implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

Recalled that while the CEO of Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava, said it is almost fully ready for the implementation of the 5G network, the NCC had in February said the inconsistent power supply in the country is a major challenge, as power is crucial in facilitating 5G deployment.

The NCC said it wants the general public to know ”we are yet to fully conclude plans for 5G deployment but we have outlined plans for a successful implementation in its publication.”

“The NCC wishes to draw the attention of the general public to the fact that the Commission has not concluded plans for the deployment of the fifth Generation (5G) network.

“It provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the Commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

“It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the Commission from the operators. This plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria,” the statement read.

NCC added that it has undergone 5G tests in different locations across the nation to observe challenges related to the network from health to security. It stated that the tests are being done to determine how Nigeria can maximize the network for a service-driven economy.

The NCC spokesman said, ”These engagements are targeted at enabling the development of robust policies, which will put Nigeria in the best place to contribute maximally to the digital economy drive of the nation.

“The specific targets of these engagements include the development of policies which have the potential of accelerating the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria

“Maximizing the productivity and efficiency benefits of 5G to the nation, creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses at home and abroad and encouraging in-country investment.

“Ensuring the operations of 5G networks conform with international standards for the avoidance of doubt, as with the previous technologies such as 1G, 2G, 3G and 4G.”